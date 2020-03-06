Cavan gardai arrest man after attempt to pass counterfeit money in Belturbet

Cavan gardai are warning the public that the change scammers and the counterfeit money fraudsters haven't gone away.

Earlier this week a man stopped in to a shop in Belturbet, Co Cavan to change a fairly large sum of sterling into euro.

The transaction took place but a vigilant member of staff discovered the sterling was counterfeit before it was too late. A male was subsequently arrested.

Cavan gardai are asking retail business owners to "remain alert as we can see on this occasion how vigilance paid off so as the business was not at a loss. Always report suspicious activity immediately to your local Garda Station."