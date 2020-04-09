Community Covid-19 Assessment Hubs have been set up in Donegal, Sligo, Monaghan and Cavan

Community Assessment Hubs are being set up so that people who are confirmed as Covid-19 positive, and who require a face to face clinical assessment, can attend a community based unit as near as possible to where they live.

As part of the HSE system wide response to Covid-19, Community Assessment Hubs are being set up so that people who are confirmed as Covid-19 positive, and who require a face to face clinical assessment, can attend a community based unit as near as possible to where they live.

The aim of the units is to divert those who are mildly symptomatic and require medical assessment away from the acute hospital system by providing a facility in the community, where they can be seen and clinically assessed by a team of Nurses, Doctors and Ailled Health Professionals including Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapists and

Paramedics.



There will be Community Assessment Hubs in each CHO 1 area and locations will be confirmed as the situation progresses. Final preparations are underway to open these centres and it is planned they will be operational as soon as possible in the next 7-10 days. Currently there are clear dependencies involved which must be met before each unit opens.

People can only access these units for assessment by GP referral. The standard telephone assessment will be completed by the patient’s GP who can then refer patients to the local hub if there are clinical concerns about deteriorating symptoms. Referrals to Assessment Hubs will be accepted from GP Out of Hours services also.



Referred patients will be assessed by nurses and GPs at the Hub and a clinical decision can then be made as to whether they can be supported to continue to recover at home or be referred to acute hospital for treatment. Patients may also be referred to a self-isolation unit if they cannot self-isolate at home.



Hubs will operate out of the following locations:

- Community Inclusion Hub, Kilmacrennan Rd, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

- New Modular Units, Clarion Road, Co. Sligo

- Ballinagh Health Centre, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan

- Crannog Day Care Centre, Bree, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan

The Unit will provide service Monday to Sunday, with opening hours agreed locally and within the hours of 8am to 8pm as staffing and referrals allow.

Attendance at the unit will be by appointment only. There is no walk in capacity.

Each of the facilities above has parking on site for staff and patients.

Wheelchair accessibility is available on sites. Ambulance access can be facilitated on each site.

The planned commencement of the Community Assessments Hubs will be staged the week beginning the 13th of April.

This new service is being provided by Community Healthcare Organisations and represents a new way of working in response to the Covid-19 challenge. Work is ongoing regarding the implementation of these assessment units within CHO 1.