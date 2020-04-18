Leitrim coronavirus cases remain relatively low as national death toll hits 571

The number of coronavirus cases in Leitrim remains low as the national death toll from the virus passes 570.

The latest figures, released today, Saturday, April 18, show that there are now 14,758 cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 41 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

The latest case breakdown (available for figures recorded until midnight on April 16) show that there are still 46 cases diagnosed in the county.

In Longford the number of confirmed cases is 83, while in Roscommon the figure is 74.

In Cavan the number of cases is now 353 and in Donegal 369.

In Sligo the number of cases is 70.

Breakdown of latest figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that of the latest deaths:

· 35 deaths located in the east, 2 in the north west and 4 in the west of the country

· The deaths included 23 females and 18 males

· The median age of today’s reported deaths is 83

· 35 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

· 326 (57%) of those who died were male, 245 (43%) were female

· The age range of those who have died is 23 - 105 years

· The median age of those who died is 83

· 330 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Saturday 18 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday, 16 April (13,746 cases) reveals:

· 44% are male and 55% are female, with 454 clusters involving 2,964 cases

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,168 cases (16%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 296 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 3,573 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,934 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 979 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 43%, travel abroad accounts for 5%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "This week the National Public Health Emergency Team emphasised the importance of testing in interrupting the transmission of COVID-19 in community residential settings including nursing homes.

“This sector remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor and support them through this outbreak.”