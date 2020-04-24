Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, April 25, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and her family at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit Manorhamilton. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, sons Michael (Rosaleen), Thomas (Ewelina), John (Amanda), James, daughters Margaret, Veronica, Mary (Dougie), Linda (Aidan), Lisa (Tomás), grandchildren Tommy, Niall, Connor, Shannon, Hannah, Orianna, Tyronne, Katie, Manus , Rosie, Erin, Shay, Finn, Sophia & Josh. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral and family home will be private, please. A memorial Mass to celebrate Vera's life will be held at a later date.

Jim Brennan, Lisserdrea, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Jim Brennan, Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Friday, April 24th, peacefully in the exceptional and tender loving care of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his brothers John (Australia), Ted (Manorhamillton) and Tom (England). Jim, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, sons and daughters, Gerard, Patricia, Seamus, Cyril, Sinead, Michelle and David, daughters-in-law Fionnula, Maeve, Avine and Michelle, son-in-law Martin and John, Cherished grandchildren Alanna, Naoise, James, Keith, Shane, Darren, David, Niall, Ciara, Gemma, Jack, Sean, Alisha, Arianna, Kyle, Shayla, Shay and Fiadh, and great-grandchild Jack, sisters Bridie Mc Guire (Melbourne), Marion Costello (Sydney) and brother Mick (Auckland), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Jim's Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately, in line with the guidelines issued by The Government and H.S.E.

Hugh Patrick McDonald, Killygoan, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Tyholland, Monaghan / Belturbet, Cavan



Hugh Patrick McDonald, formerly of Killygoan & Tyholland in Monaghan, and Drumbran, Cavan, passed away peacefully on the 23rd of April, in the loving care of the staff at Drumbear nursing home. Very sadly missed by his beloved Wife Helena; Children Sinéad and Stephen; their partners Darragh and Aoife; Grandchildren Mya, Sylvan and Lucy; siblings Dina, Jimmy, Kathleen, Donnie, Kieran; cousins Maura, Frankie, Thomas, Eilish, Majella; close friends Gerry and the Monaghan Men’s Shed; extended family and friends. Predeceased by his aunt Lizzie, uncle James, mother Annie, father James and sister Margaret. Sincere thanks to the staff of Drumbear Nursing Home for their care and support for Hugh.

Hugh's funeral Mass will be celebrated online at 11am, Saturday 25th April, in St. Macartan’s Cathedral and can be accessed on this link; https://www.monaghan- rackwallace.ie/parish- churches/cathedral. Family & friends are welcome to pay respects in person at Peter McMahon’s Funeral Home, Emyvale, at 12pm on Saturday. People can be outside and social distancing to be applied, with a nod or a wave to the family instead of a hand shake.

Hugh's remains will depart Emyvale at 12:30pm for Cavan, and the route will be as follows: Old Cross Square in Monaghan Town at 12:45pm (homage to McDonald’s Carpet Shop), Glenview Heights in Monaghan Town at 12.50pm (homage to Hugh & Helena’s home), Butlersbridge in Cavan at 1:30pm (homage to dad’s family and friends in Cavan). House and cremation are strictly private due to Covid 19 restrictions. A Memorial Mass for Hugh, and a full celebration of his life, will be held at a later date.

Maude Louisa Scott, Main Street, Arva, Cavan



The death has taken place peacefully of Maude Scott, Main Street, Arva, Co. Cavan on 24th April 2020, surrounded by her close family and the caring and dedicated staff of Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Loyal and loving sister to Basil, Mignone and Joy and predeceased by Fay, Violet, Robert and Joan. Maude will also be very sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends. Due to the current Government restrictions at this time, Maude’s funeral will take place privately. A memorial service to celebrate Maude’s life will be held at a later date. Maude’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon

Peacefully on Good Friday in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7th, at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.



Phyllis Coughlan (née McTiernan), Belvedere Place, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim

Coughlan (nee McTiernan) Belvedere Place, Dublin and formerly of Dromconnor, Dromahair, Leitrim. The death has occurred of Phyllis Coughlan (nee McTiernan) at Mater Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Maura and Tommie. Dearly loved wife of James and cherished mother of Martina, Jack, Bernadette and Christine. Sadly missed by her brother Padraig (Mountbellew), sisters Margaret McArdle (Dublin), Frances Fleet (England), Marian McGivern (Sligo), Tess McTiernan (Sligo); brothers-in-law John, Dudley, Sean; sisters-in-law Nora and Ann; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a large circle of friends. Due to current COVID 19 and HSE restrictions funeral private to family only. Memorial Mass to celebrate Phyllis’s life will be celebrated at a later date.

Rosaleen Tait Gallagher, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Tait Gallagher, 4 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Following the Church and HSE regulations the Funeral Mass shall be held privately for family on Saturday at 9.30a.m in St. Patricks Church, Ballyshannon following by internment in the Abbey Assaroe Cementry. The Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. A Mass of celebration of Rosaleen’s life will be offered at a later date.

Teresa McDermott, Dernacross, Killeshandra, Cavan

Teresa McDermott, Dernacross, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 23rd April 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband Tomás, daughters Aisling and Caoimhe, sisters Maureen, Nuala and Siobhan, brother Vincent, relatives and friends. Due to current government and HSE restrictions, a private funeral for Teresa will take place on Saturday, 25th April, at St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass celebrating Teresa's life will take place at a later date.

Peter Randall, Main Street, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peter Randall, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (London) brother-in-law Graham, nephews James, Jon and Kieran, niece Charlotte, grandnephew and grandniece, aunt Dorris, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Peter's funeral will be held in private. A memorial mass to celebrate Peter's life will take place at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace