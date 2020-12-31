Fodor's travel guide highlights Leitrim for 2021

While we are stuck in Level 5 lockdown, as we await the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine holidays and trips away may be far fromt our minds.

Fodor's Essntial Ireland guidebook for 2021 is out now and people from around the world will be digging into it, in hope for a trip to Ireland or indeed a 'staycation.' The midland section which includes Cavan and Leitrim were written by Paul Clemtns who ventured around this area in early 2020 before any restictions.

A total of four page relates to Carrick-on-Shannon and its sights, stating that the town "takes pride in its past and is full of architectural surprises." Aside from historical detail on visitor attractions such as the Attic Memorial at Carrick Workhouse, Costello Chapel, and St George’s Heritage & Visitor Centre, there are listings for restaurants, bars and shops. The Market Yard Centre is described as "Carrick’s architectural gem known in 1839 as the Shambles." New walking and cycling routes such as the Shannon Blueway known as the ‘Snake in the Lake’ running from Drumshanbo are also included along with other outdoor activities.

Fodor’s also includes a two-page spotlight feature, Cruising on the Shannon & Going with the Shannon Flow’covering the main boat companies with details of pricing and boat hire, including details on Carrick-on-Shannon.

Paul Clements said he is already working on his editorial for 2022 and hopes to "increase the coverage for both Leitrim and Cavan for the next edition and will include details of the new Shannon Master Plan due to come out in 2021, as well as any new visitor attractions which may open."

He told the Observer "For the 2022 edition I will be including the new Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo and reflecting how it is the first Connaught-distilled whiskey in a century, as well as some fresh information on Lough Allen and its activities. I will also be adding a section on the Cavan Way walking route."

MacNean’s House in Blacklion and the Slieve Russell Hotel feature in the West Cavan section. A special spotlight section called 'Off the Beaten Path' deals with the Marble Arch Global Geopark and Cuilcagh mountain and this will be updated with extra details for 2022.

Fodor’s is a selective 650-page guide to Ireland and could be a good guide for our own local day trips through 2020.

