Loughan House prisoners test positive for Covid

Five prisoners at Loughan House Open Prison in Blacklion, Cavan have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Irish Prison Service says four of the five were on temporary release and were tested and quarantined on their return.

There are no reported positive cases among staff at this time.

Testing of all staff and the 93 prisoners at the Blacklion prison is now underway and an Outbreak Control Team has been established to prevent the further spread of the virus within the facility.

Everyone at the low security prison will be retested on Day Seven to provide an “assured response to the current situation”.

