Irish Rail publishes revised timetable to operate on rail network from Monday

Irish Rail has published a revised timetable to operate on its rail network from today, Monday, January 11 to account for additional Government Covid-19 restrictions.

The revised schedule reflects significantly reduced demand, and will ensure service continuity and resilience for essential workers and carers who must travel.

To effectively manage the 25% capacity available for use, the requirement to pre-book Intercity travel, in place over the Christmas and New Year period, is extended until further notice.

Customers are also reminded that, under current COVID-19 measures:

* Only those travelling for essential purposes should travel by rail or other public transport

* The wearing of face coverings is mandatory on board and in stations

* Those whose travel is essential should avoid using cash wherever possible

* Irish Rail continuing to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures on trains and at stations, with a focus on customer touchpoints

* Catering services remains suspended on board Intercity, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains

Revised schedule from Monday, January 11

Customers for whom travel is essential should check all times before travel at www.irishrail.ie , but in summary, service arrangements will be as follows:

Monday to Saturday

DART Saturday schedule

Northern Commuter Saturday schedule - PLUS 06:30hrs Dundalk to Connolly

Maynooth/M3 Commuter - Saturday schedule - PLUS 06:15hrs Longford to Connolly

Heuston Commuter (including Phoenix Park Tunnel)

Revised and reduced schedule

Cork Commuter

Revised and reduced schedule

Heuston Intercity routes (Dublin to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Westport/Ballina, Waterford) - Revised and reduced schedule

Dublin Connolly to Sligo / Rosslare - Revised and reduced schedule

Dublin Connolly to Belfast - Normal schedule

Limerick to Limerick Junction - Normal schedule

Limerick to Ennis/Galway - Revised and reduced schedule

Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) - Services suspended

Waterford to Limerick Jctn - Services suspended

Sunday

DART, Northern Commuter, Maynooth/M3 Commuter, Cork Commuter - Normal Sunday schedule



Heuston Commuter - Normal Sunday schedule with minor alterations



Intercity

Normal Sunday schedule on all routes, except some cancellations on:

· Dublin-Limerick

· Dublin-Galway

· Dublin-Westport

· Dublin-Waterford

· Dublin-Sligo

· Limerick-Ennis



Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) - Services suspended



Intercity travel can be pre-booked at www.irishrail.ie along with further information, and customers are advised:

* Please only book Intercity journeys if your travel is absolutely essential

* Holders of existing tickets (e.g open returns, season tickets, DSP free travel) can also pre-book their Intercity reservations during these dates at no charge via www.irishrail.ie or at 1850366222

* Seating will be unassigned, and customers are asked not to sit in seating designated as restricted, to ensure appropriate distancing

Irish Rail thanks customers for their continued cooperation and overwhelming compliance with measures in place during COVID-19.