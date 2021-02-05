The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Temperatures are set to drop significantly from this weekend.



SATURDAY



Saturday, February 6, will be largely cloudy and dry, with a few bright or sunny intervals and the chance of an isolated shower. It will be another cold day with highest afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers near coasts, otherwise mostly dry under broken cloud. Some frost and possible ice with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, in moderate easterly winds.

SUNDAY

Colder again on Sunday with highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees, in a moderate to fresh easterly wind. Most areas will however stay fully dry albeit cloudy, but isolated showers may occur in the east and southwest, turning wintry on high ground in the east.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Very cold with a widespread frost and ice. Scattered wintry showers will move into the east with a dusting of snow possible. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees in moderate easterly winds.