Video: Anyone can enter Win a Wedding in Leitrim ... even Cavan people and priests!

Leitrim GAA is running a competition to buy a ticket which could win you a wedding worth €25,000 for 150 guest to Lough Rynn Castle Hotel.

You can buy the tickets at winawedding.ie

Seamus O'Rourke has issued a video promoting the competition ... in his own unique style!

Seamus O'Rourke has a problem with the "raffle." He says "there is probably some mean Cavan b*****d waiting for this opportunity." He believes there could be some lad going out 14 years with a woman who will win, have a "big day" and then go back to Cavan and have children which could once again "deny Leitrim an All Ireland title."

He ends the video saying "anyone can enter ... even a priest."

Also read: Sending off was crucial to Leitrim's loss but Hyland points to missed chances and mistakes