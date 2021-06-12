Have a look: Pictures of the impressive tourism plans for West Cavan

A €6.4M tourism development at the Shannon Pot, Glangevlin and Cavan Burren Park in Blacklion has been given the green light.
The announcement of funding under the Fáilte Ireland – Platforms for Growth Programme to Cavan County Council for the Shannon Pot and Cavan Burren Park will transform tourism in West Cavan and create a visitor attraction on a national scale.
Have a look at some of the designs they hope to achieve at both locations.
Hit NEXT to see more pictures.
Proposed Shannon Pot Visitor Centre
