Have a look: Pictures of the impressive tourism plans for West Cavan

Exicting developments at the Cavan Burren and the Shannon Pot

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

A €6.4M tourism development at the Shannon Pot, Glangevlin and Cavan Burren Park in Blacklion has been given the green light.

The announcement of funding under the Fáilte Ireland – Platforms for Growth Programme to Cavan County Council for the Shannon Pot and Cavan Burren Park will transform tourism in West Cavan and create a visitor attraction on a national scale.

Have a look at some of the designs they hope to achieve at both locations.

Hit NEXT to see more pictures.

Proposed Shannon Pot Visitor Centre

