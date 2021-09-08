Cavan homecoming planned for Solheim Cup hero Leona Maguire

A special homecoming celebration is planned for Solheim Cup hero Leona Maguire in Ballyconnell's Slieve Russell Hotel this evening, Wednesday, September 8.
The event will start at 6pm and social distancing and Covid guidelines have been put in place. See below for further details.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.