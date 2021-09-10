Search

10/09/2021

Cavan road accident victim named

Cavan road accident victim named

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The elderly man killed following a road accident overnight near Cavan Town has been formally named.

Fergus McMenamin, Main Street, Killeshandra, died suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, following a road accident that occurred in the townland of Coras Point on evening, Wednesday, September 8, at approximately 9pm.

Mr McMenamin, who is predeceased by his parents James M.P.S.I. and Mona, he was fatally injured after he was struck by a car while walking on the R198.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem was due to take place today.

No other injuries were reported during the collision.

Following the accident the scene was preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the R198 closed with local diversions put in place. Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Gardaí investigating the fatal road traffic collision meanwhile appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Cavan town and Crossdoney between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Wednesday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Smith Monumentals IFC Intermediate previews

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media