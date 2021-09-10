Cavan road accident victim named

The elderly man killed following a road accident overnight near Cavan Town has been formally named.

Fergus McMenamin, Main Street, Killeshandra, died suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, following a road accident that occurred in the townland of Coras Point on evening, Wednesday, September 8, at approximately 9pm.

Mr McMenamin, who is predeceased by his parents James M.P.S.I. and Mona, he was fatally injured after he was struck by a car while walking on the R198.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem was due to take place today.

No other injuries were reported during the collision.

Following the accident the scene was preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the R198 closed with local diversions put in place. Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Gardaí investigating the fatal road traffic collision meanwhile appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Cavan town and Crossdoney between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Wednesday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.