Cuilcagh Boardwalk to close next week for works

A wooden boardwalk covering 1.6km of Cuilcagh Mountain has been hailed as the local equivalent to the “Great Wall.”
The Cuilcagh Boardwalk is to close for two days next week.
Management of the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark says essential maintenance has to be carried out on the popular walk.
The boardwalk, located within Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, will be closed to the public on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday December 8, reopening to walkers on Thursday 9 December.
All other sites within Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark remain open. The Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre also remains open.
