The HSE has announced a new name and logo for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, which covers Leitrim.
The aim of the new logo is to help create and promote visual identity and to assist service users and the public to identify and trust communications from our area.
This piece of work has been in train for some time and has now come to fruition. Accordingly, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo has replaced the name Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (CHO 1).
The healthcare provided includes Older Persons, Primary Care, Disability, Mental Health and Health and wellbeing to the population of the five counties listed.
The concentric circles on the logo each represent a County, with the County with the largest concentric circle representing the County with the largest geographical area, i.e. Donegal green, Cavan red, Leitrim blue, Monaghan purple, Sligo orange.
