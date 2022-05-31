Search

Seven new classrooms for St Mogue's College, Bawnboy

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 May 2022 11:00 AM

A total of seven classrooms, including specialist rooms, will be provided in a new modular accommodation at St Mogue's College, Bawnboy. The approval for the classrooms by the Department of Education is a big win for the college which has been fighting for survival following approved plans to build a new school in Ballyconnell.

The move has been welcomed by local Fianna Fail TD, Brendan Smith, “I was very glad to support the detailed application submitted by Cavan Monaghan Education and Training Board. I also recognise the strong and ongoing commitment of the Board of Management and the Parents’ Association of St. Mogue’s to have the ETB application progressed.” 

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD met with local public representatives and local groups working actively for the retention of St. Mogue’s and St. Bricin’s College in Belturbet.

At that meeting he said it was “outlined clearly” the present accommodation needs of both schools and how an application was also approved some time ago in respect of additional accommodation at St. Bricin’s.

“I very much appreciate the help of Minister Foley in securing this substantial accommodation for both schools.

“I wish the Principal, her staff colleagues and the entire school community well in their work. I know that the ETB will work diligently to ensure that this substantial building project will be advanced as quickly as possible and I wish them well with the work. As we all know our local ETB has a great record in progressing building projects”, stated the Cavan-Monaghan TD.

