Summer swimming lessons announced for Cavan area

Learn to swim this Summer
The 2022 programme of Swimming and Water Safety Instruction Classes has been released for Cavan.
For more information on dates and locations see here: https://t.co/dQnbfwbSSj
The County Cavan Water Safety Committee has arranged the following programme of Swimming and Water Safety Instruction Classes throughout the County for the Summer period, 2022. https://t.co/dQnbfwbSSj— Cavan County Council (@cavancoco) June 9, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.