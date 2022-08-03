Search

03 Aug 2022

Fish kill on Ballinagh River in Cavan

03 Aug 2022 11:43 AM

Inland Fisheries Ireland is investigating a recent fish kill incident recorded on the Ballinagh River in County Cavan.

Environmental and Fisheries Officers from the North-Western River Basin District were alerted to the incident by a member of the public on the evening of July 19th. Water samples were taken at the location and removed for scientific analysis.

Inland Fisheries Ireland estimates that in excess of 150 fish were killed in the incident, including brown trout, stickleback and minnow.

As investigations are ongoing, Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to comment on the cause of the fish kill at this stage, pending further analysis of samples taken.

The Director of the North- Western River Basin District with Inland Fisheries Ireland, Dr. Milton Matthews, acknowledged the ongoing support of the public in reporting suspected cases of water pollution and fish kills. He said: “We are grateful to the member of the public who reported this incident to us so promptly, which enabled our team to take immediate action and start our investigation without delay. Early notice is very often critical in determining the underlying cause of fish kill events, such as this one on the Ballinagh River.” 

Members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s new confidential 24-hour hotline number on 0818 34 74 24 to report any sightings of fish kills or suspected water pollution.

