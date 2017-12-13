#21DaysofChristmas
DAY 13: Win a meal voucher for Cryan's Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon
Cryan's Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
On the 13th Day of Christmas the Leitrim Observer gave to me.....
There are just eight days to go in our 21 Days of Christmas Giveaway and today our prize is a €20 meal voucher for Cryans Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Take some time out for a festive brunch and catch up with friends or use the voucher towards an evening meal - the food is fabulous and the staff are fantastic at Cryans!
To be in with a chance to win just answer the following simple question:
What small, cabbage-like vegetable is often served with Christmas dinner? Is it:
a) lettuce
b) brussel sprouts
c) carrots
Just email your answer, along with your name, address and contact details to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie. Don't forget to include the words Day 13 in the subject line of your email.
This competition is open until 2pm tomorrow, December 14, 2017.
Merry Christmas
