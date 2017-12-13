So what are the odds of a White Christmas in Co Leitrim this year?

So we've had a bit of snow over the past week but what are the actual odds we'll be enjoying a White Christmas this year?

Well Boylesports has recently shortened the odds from 5/1 to 3/1 and booking has been suspended on bets because of fears of a massive Christmas payout.

Paddy Power has also reduced the odds of a White Christmas (snowfall at Dublin airport) to 3/1.

Of course, just because people are betting on snow this December 25 doesn't mean there will actually be any. According to the latest long-term forecasts we won't be seeing any festive flurries this Christmas.

Accuweather.com says that Christmas Day in Dublin will be cloudy but completely snow free with a high of 8C and an overnight low of 2C. According tot he weather website things will also be snow-free in Co Leitrim with intervals of cloud and sun and a high of 7C. Overnight temperatures will drop to 2C but again, no snow!