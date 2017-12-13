Manor Rangers set to host Crazy Christmas Party Night

Manorhamilton Rangers will present a Crazy Christmas Party Night in the Bee Park Community Centre on this Sunday, December when the doors for the event will open at 8pm.



It will be a Casino Night featuring Fake Dollars, Vegas Darts, Texas Hold’em, Hi-Lo, Caribbean Stud, Roulette and Hang Tough. There will be excellent prizes on offer for all attending.



A great night’s fun is guaranteed and the admission fee is only €20 but you must be over 18 years of age to attend. There will be a mulled wine reception for all attending with finger food, refreshments and music.



The dress code for all attending the Party Night will be smart casual.



Local Club supporter Jamie Murphy appeals to everyone to come along “to the Manorhamilton Rangers Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday night, December 16 in the Bee Park Community Centre.” Jamie also reminds all attending that it is “over 18s and tickets are €20. Even if you can’t attend please consider getting a ticket and help to support the fantastic work the Club and its volunteers do in the community.”