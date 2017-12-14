Santa is taking to the skies - in a helicopter!

Santa is coming to Bawnboy near the Cavan/Leitrim border this Saturday, December 16 at 3.30pm.



Unfortunately his reindeer only fly on Christmas Eve so he is arriving by helicopter instead, landing in St. Aidan's Football Field! He will have gifts for every child. The gifts will be presented in a special grotto in the village.



This is only the second year that Bawnboy has had Christmas lights. Last year was a huge success with over 350 people attending, 156 of them children.



Hopefully even more will turn out this year!