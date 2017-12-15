Day 15: Win a €55 midweek pampering package at Icon Spa, Castle Dargan Estate

On the 15th Day of Christmas Icon Spa at Castle Dargan Estate gave to me.....

Just 10 days to Christmas and we have a very special gift to give away to one lucky reader today - a €55 Mid Week Package at Icon Spa in the Castle Dargan Estate, Ballygawley, Co. Sligo!

Enjoy the luxury of personalised pampering treatments at Icon Spa - the perfect way to recover after a stressful Christmas season.

Icon Spa has Monthly Specials which are incredible value. In January you can treat yourself to an afternoon of sheer relaxation in the luxurious comfort of the Icon Spa. The package includes 3 wonderful treatments which will ease away the stress of the busy Festive Season. Enjoy a soothing Back, Neck & Shoulder Massage, followed by a Voya Refresher Facial and a warm oil foot massage. Then while the time away in our Relaxation & Thermal Area before retreating to The Middleton Bar for our Light Spa Lunch. All of this for just €55 Monday – Friday and €65 Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks to the wonderful team at Icon Spa and Castle Dargan Estate, you can win a midweek package valued at €55 for yourself or a loved one!

To win just answer the following simple question. In what county can you find the Castle Dargan Estate?

a) Longford

b) Dublin

c) Sligo

Just email your answer, along with your name, address and contact number, to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie Don't forget to include the words Day 15 in the subject line of your email. Entries for this competition will close at 1pm tomorrow, December 16.

You can enter as many times as you like! For more details on special beauty offers at Icon Spa and the Castle Dargan Estate, just phone: 071 911 8080 or visit their website here.