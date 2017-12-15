Lots of choice for all the family this Christmas at Carrick Cineplex

There's lot of exciting entertainment on offer for all ages this Christmas at Carrick Cineplex and Café Paradiso; open daily from 1pm during the Holidays; the cinema is closed December 25 and open for gift vouchers only on December 24.



Fantastic films - Star Wars fans are in for a treat with ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ which opened last night, Thursday, December 14. Make sure to check out their Facebook page for a merchandise competition.

There’s lots to entertain families of all ages with the heart-warming ‘Wonder’ – based on the bestselling book and starring Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay, sharing the message of kindness.



‘Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle’ is an action packed adventure starring Dwyane Johnson and Kevin Harte.







New animated comedy ‘Ferdinand’ tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover.

Gift vouchers- Looking for the perfect gift for all ages? Carrick Cineplex gift vouchers are available in any amount of and are redeemable against movie tickets, treats, coffees, wines etc. Postage to any address is Free of charge, to order simply phone the box office on (071) 9672000. To keep up to date with the Carrick Cineplex schedule please click here.



The directors, management and staff of Carrick Cineplex would like to wish all their customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!