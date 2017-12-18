Day 18: NYX Professional Makeup are offering five Lid Lingerie Eye Tints to a lucky reader!

On the 18th Day of Christmas NYX Professional Makeup gave to me.....

NYX Professional Makeup is the go-to brand for high quality, up to the minute makeup trends and their gorgeous Lid Lingerie tints are no exception.

Enhance your eyes with Lid Lingerie, the new weightless eye tint with a delicate pearl finish. Available in a range of gorgeous nude hues--from soft baby pink shimmer and bronze to deep taupe shimmer and jade--each seductively sheer shade will adorn your lids with an elegant flush of color - perfect for looking your best over the Christmas party season!

We have five NYX Professional Makeup Lid Lingerie tints to give away to one lucky reader.

The prize is valued at €40 and all you have to do to win is answer the following simple question:

Who is Santa married to? Is it:

a) Mother Nature

b) the Tooth Fairy

c) Mrs Claus

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact details to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie Don't forget to include the words Day 18 in the subject line of the email.

The competition will remain open until 2pm on December 19, 2017.