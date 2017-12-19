Christmas/New Year opening hours for Tesco Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon

Christmas reporter

Reporter:

Christmas reporter

Tesco workers to picket Limerick stores

Christmas and New Year opening hours vary with each Tesco store. Here are the details of opening times for Co Leitrim's two stores.

Ballinamore

Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec 24: 7am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
St Stephen's Day: Closed
December 27: 9am to 8pm
New Year's Eve - Sunday, Dec 31: 10am to 8pm
New Year's Day - Monday, Jan 1: Closed

Carrick-on-Shannon

Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec 24: 7am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
St Stephen's Day: 10am to 8pm
December 27: 9am to 8pm
New Year's Eve - Sunday, Dec 31: 8am to 8pm
New Year's Day - Monday, Jan 1: 10am to 8pm