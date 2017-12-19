Christmas/New Year opening hours for Tesco Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon
Christmas and New Year opening hours vary with each Tesco store. Here are the details of opening times for Co Leitrim's two stores.
Ballinamore
Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec 24: 7am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
St Stephen's Day: Closed
December 27: 9am to 8pm
New Year's Eve - Sunday, Dec 31: 10am to 8pm
New Year's Day - Monday, Jan 1: Closed
Carrick-on-Shannon
Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec 24: 7am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
St Stephen's Day: 10am to 8pm
December 27: 9am to 8pm
New Year's Eve - Sunday, Dec 31: 8am to 8pm
New Year's Day - Monday, Jan 1: 10am to 8pm
