Christmas/New Year opening hours for Tesco Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon

Christmas and New Year opening hours vary with each Tesco store. Here are the details of opening times for Co Leitrim's two stores.

Ballinamore

Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec 24: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

St Stephen's Day: Closed

December 27: 9am to 8pm

New Year's Eve - Sunday, Dec 31: 10am to 8pm

New Year's Day - Monday, Jan 1: Closed

Carrick-on-Shannon

Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec 24: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

St Stephen's Day: 10am to 8pm

December 27: 9am to 8pm

New Year's Eve - Sunday, Dec 31: 8am to 8pm

New Year's Day - Monday, Jan 1: 10am to 8pm