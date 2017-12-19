Leitrim Village 5km Run/Walk

For the 3rd successive year, the local community are holding the St Stephen's Day 5KM Run/Walk in aid of the IHCPT. Race will commence at 12pm. Registration opens at 11am.

Prizes for males and females in the following sections; 1st, 2nd and 3rd home, 1st Under 16 and 1st local. Spot prizes and refreshments on the day also.

The race begins and registration is at the St Josephs Hall, beside the church. The course takes runners out towards Ballinwing, turning off towards Sheafield before going around the marker and returning back to the hall. It is a scenic route with no extreme hills to negotiate.

This race has raised vital funds for bringing disabled children to Lourdes over the years and we look for your continued support.

Entry Fee; Adult €10, Under 16s €5 and Families €20.

Refreshments served afterwards. For more information please contact Bryan on 083-1970525