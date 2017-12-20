Reminder to recycle at Christmas

Households generate up to 20% more waste over the Christmas period and the Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA) is reminding homeowners that they can reduce their waste bills at what can be an expensive time of year by using their recycling bin to dispose of clean and dry recyclable materials.

The IWMA represents waste collectors across Ireland and its members collect 75% of the household waste currently managed in Ireland. To help homeowners recycle more efficiently this Christmas the IWMA has produced an excellent guide that answers the most common questions asked about what household items can be recycled. This guide is available at www.iwma.ie .

Conor Walsh, IWMA said “Irish householders want to do the right thing. We know this from the many questions we get from our customers wanting to know what they should and should not put in their household bins. We’ve put the answers to these questions on our website so if anyone is unsure they can quickly find out the information they need to recycle correctly”.

The list of dry recyclables that can be put in the recycling bin include:

· metals - pet food cans, food cans, drink cans and soup cans

· rigid plastics – plastic drink bottles, plastic cleaning bottles, plastic milk cartons, butter, yoghurt and salad tubs; fruit & veg trays; soap and shampoo bottles

· paper/cardboard items – Tetra Pak cartons, cardboard, Christmas wrapping paper, Christmas cards, letters, newspapers, egg boxes, toilet/kitchen roll holders, cardboard boxes.

Conor Walsh outlined some helpful hints for recycling this Christmas.

· With Santa delivering lots of presents, there will be a lot of cardboard and packaging to be recycled. By flattening the empty boxes it will ensure more space in the bin for other items.

· Polystyrene used in packaging delicate items cannot be recycled at present, so this should be disposed of in the black or residual bin.

· Wrapping paper, Christmas cards and envelopes can be recycled and don’t worry about trying to take the sellotape off the wrapping paper before putting it in the recycling bin.

· Glass can break and cause injury to people working in recycling facilities and should not be put in any bin. There are plenty of bottle banks and civic amenity sites where empty bottles and jars can be safely deposited.

· Rinse out any food tins before placing in the recycling bin. Food remnants can cause unnecessary smells and contaminate the contents of the bin.

In the New Year, all IWMA member customers will be given a free bin hanger to remind them of the correct materials that can be thrown in their recycling bin.

“Unlike other countries, in Ireland we allow householders to mix their recyclables in one bin. This cuts down on the number of bins needed by homeowners but it does lead to greater contamination of materials. Unfortunately this impacts on the environment as contaminated materials cannot be recycled. By putting the right materials into their recycling bin, consumers can better protect the environment and reduce their household bills”, said Walsh.