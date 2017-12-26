Things you will not be hearing people say on St Stephen's Day

Ah St Stephen's Day, that day of rest and recovery after the gluttony of the 25th. Here are some of the things you won't be hearing anyone say today....

1. I'd kill for another piece of turkey.

2. Anyone for a 10km ramble through the hills of Leitrim?

3. Why would anyone go to the pub on the 26th?

4. Who knew leftovers could taste so good!

5. God, I missed that Superman movie/Sound of Music/Shrek (1,2 or 3) on the telly yesterday. Oh well, I'll never see that again.....

6. Wow, look, another tin of Roses that weren't opened yesterday!

7. Isn't it great how spending Christmas together has brought us so much closer as a family!

8. I think I may have indulged a little too much yesterday*.

9. I won't be looking at anything in the sales, I got everything I wanted for Christmas.

10. It's the 26th, I can't wait to get back to work/school!

11. Thank God, it's the mummers! And they are all children under 10 with tin whistles and not a note amoungst them! Hooray!!!!!!!

12. I cannot believe there's so much alcohol left from the Christmas!

13. Look at that, I think I lost three pounds yesterday!

* this may well have happened, but no one will admit it.