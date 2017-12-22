Day 21 - Win a Disney Pixar Cars 3 Movie Moves Lightning McQueen

Today is the last of our 21 Days of Christmas Gift Giveaway and for our final prize we have a Disney Pixar Cars 3 Movie Moves Lightning McQueen to give away to one lucky reader.

Relive the action with exciting story play and realistic movie fun with Lightning McQueen!

· Features over 65 sounds and iconic phrases

· Reacts to motion and goes forward, backward, left, right, upside down

· Working headlights and taillights and eyes that move like they do on screen

Suitable for age 3+

To win this prize all you have to do is answer the following simple question:

What country celebrates Christmas in the Summer? Is it:

a) Ireland

b) England

c) Australia

Because this is the last day of the competition entries will only be available until 2pm this afternoon - so we can send out the prize to the winner. Email your answer, along with your name, address and phone number to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie Don't forget to include the words DAY 21 in your email suject line and remember, all entries must be in before 2pm.

Merry Christmas everyone