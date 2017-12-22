The Christmas weather forecast for Co Leitrim

So what has the weather in store for us here in Co Leitrim for the next few days?

Saturday, December 23

Another cloudy day in most places, though it will be largely dry and a few bright spells too. Temperatures will reach 11 or 12 degrees with a moderate to fresh southwest wind.

Sunday, December 24

Christmas Eve will be wet with plenty of rain throughout the county. Temperatures will remain mild however with a high of 11C and temperatures dipping to just 6C overnight.





Monday - Christmas Day

Christmas Day will be colder but still no snow is expected. Temperatures will struggle to get above 7C and showers will occur throughout the day in most areas. Overnight temperatures will fall to 2C . It will be dry, but cloudy.