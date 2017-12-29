Barnardos launches unwanted gift appeal

It’s practically a Christmas tradition – unwrapping presents on Christmas morning to find out that you have been given more than you need! Luckily, whether it’s a jumper that’s two sizes too small, a book that’s already sitting on your shelf at home or another scented candle, there’s a home for it in a Barnardos shop.

Barnardos has seven shops around the country, located in Carlow, Cork, Wexford and Dublin (Rathmines, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire). You can drop unwanted gifts into any one of the shops, safe in the knowledge that its sale will make someone else happy and at the same time raise money for Barnardos’ work.

The children’s charity works with more than 14,100 children and families across its 40 centres nationwide, and campaigns for the rights of all children in Ireland.

If you wish to donate any unwanted gifts this year, you will find your nearest shop and its opening hours here.

Speaking today, Bernadette Harrington, Barnardos, said “We’ve all received a Christmas gift at one time or another that we could do without. But don’t forget – whatever that gift is, it might be just what someone else is looking for! In Barnardos shops we sell everything from clothes, shoes and accessories, to household goods, children’s toys, art and books – all supporting our work with children and families around the country. Why not get your New Year off to a good start by donating your unwanted Christmas gifts?”

There is something for everyone in Barnardos shops and donations of unwanted gifts, big or small, are always welcome!