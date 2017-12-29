Christmas 2017 in pictures
Lovely Leitrim in all its festive glory
The last of the turkey has been eaten in most houses and many have now returned to work and attention is rapidly turning towards the next big celebration that will welcome in the new year.
Before the big countdown on Sunday night we decided to take a look at some of the festive pictures that were posted online from throughout the county in recent days.
While there were plenty of pictures of newly opened presents, overjoyed children and delicious dinners, there were stunning images of the Leitrim landscape which capture the county in all its beauty.
Fab hike and great views today on O’Donnell’s Rock back of Manorhamilton #Leitrim @GlensWalkingFes @NoirinClancy @LeitrimToday pic.twitter.com/luJ7FcMYa8— PAUL KEOGH (@PAULKEOGH1962) December 27, 2017
Christmas walk in natures street!#embracing rain #holly #peace #lMilltown Woods #lovely Leitrim pic.twitter.com/ovF82fDk88— Finola Mc Fadden (@alonif) December 24, 2017
On location I #co.Leitrim - #ireland https://t.co/gryJMSNmzK #landscape #photo #photography #landscapephotography @irlanda @tourismireland @DiscoverIreland @wildatlanticway @RTEsligoleitrim pic.twitter.com/8OsDiN8wWF— Rafal Rozalski (@RRphoto_eu) December 18, 2017
Taking the plunge! Leitrim Observer in shops today pic.twitter.com/ugXxHmm1ti— Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) December 27, 2017
