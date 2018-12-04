Track Santa as he makes his way around the globe this December 24!

Google is giving you a better way to follow Santa as he makes his way around the globe this year, courtesy of a Santa Tracker.

According to Mrs Claus, one of the most difficult parts of being married to Santa is that he always forgets to let her know where he is.

"This year, I’ve enlisted our elite team of cartographelves to let everyone know where he is as soon as he takes off from the North Pole. In the days leading up to Christmas, Santa will share his location with you on Google Maps so you can see his travels as he moves across the map. Follow along with him there or on our Santa Tracker dashboard on December 24—so you don’t miss his visit," she told www.leitrimobserver.ie

So follow Santa as he makes his way around the world and check out all the fun and games of the Santa Village webpage here.