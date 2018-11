Christmas/New Year Opening times for Post Offices

An Post opening times for the festive season are as follows:

Monday, December 24, 2018

Open until 1pm.

Tuesday, December 25

Closed

Wednesday, December 26

Closed

Thursday, December 27

Closed

Friday, December 28

Normal business hours

Saturday, December 29

Normal business hours

Sunday, December 30

Closed

Monday, December 31, 2018

Normal business hours

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Closed

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Normal business hours.