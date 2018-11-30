Youth 2000 Christmas Retreat planned for Newbridge, Co Kildare

This December, as the build-up to Christmas mounts, a weekend with a difference will take place in Co Kildare, with Youth 2000 hosting its annual Christmas retreat for 16-35 year-olds in Newbridge College from the 7th to the 9th. Youth 2000 is a Catholic youth organisation which seeks to give young people an experience of faith through organising lively festivals, retreats, prayer groups and social events. Run by young people for young people, every event is characterised by an atmosphere of great joy and energy, with God as the central focus.

Around 500 young people will gather from across the country for this retreat, to hear excellent talks and workshops, to experience prayer through youth masses and adoration, and to simply chill, make new friends, and enjoy time spent with other young people. The Saturday evening features an especially beautiful reconciliation and healing service reported by many as being the highlight of the retreat. A weekend full of fun, joy & faith, it gives space for young people to put Christ at the centre of Christmas. The theme this year is ‘Sing a new song to the Lord, for he has worked wonders’ (Ps 98).

This retreat relies on an excellent team of young volunteers and donations. Participants give what they can afford, with a suggested donation provided on the Youth 2000 website. All that is necessary to bring is ID, a sleeping bag, pillow and warm clothes! Any young person between the ages of 16 and 35 is very welcome to attend.

For more information, to register online, or to make a donation to support this great work, check out www.youth2000.ie or call 00353(0)16753690.