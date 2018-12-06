GOAL is looking for a Leitrim resident to go the extra ‘Mile’ this Christmas

GOAL Global is seeking a volunteer or group to organise the much-loved GOAL Mile in Boornacoola GAA Ground this New Year’s Day at 2pm.

GOAL is on the lookout for someone to take charge of the event and make it another unforgettable year for GOAL. The Leitrim mile was one of the biggest GOAL Miles run by valued supporter Noel Mahon. Noel helped make the event an unforgettable occasion each year and the demand to get it back is high.

Starting 37 years ago, the GOAL Mile is one of the longest-running, annual charity fundraising events over the Christmas period and has been active in Leitrim for a long time. This year, GOAL is seeking a volunteer to manage the event taking place on December 31st in Boornacoola GAA Ground.

Whether it’s, your first, fifth or tenth GOAL Mile, the people of Leitrim will be sure to turn up to support the cause. Each year, thousands of people throughout Ireland run, walk or jog the mile during a season full of indulgence to raise funds for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

The GOAL Mile is a longstanding tradition amongst many families and has become one for many more in recent years including some of Leitrim’s finest. Each year, friends and families in 130 locations across Ireland gather to support the work GOAL does worldwide.

So many memories are made each year as the Mile offers a fantastic, healthy activity for parents and children – young and old - to partake in together over the holidays. Everyone can go at their own pace, you don’t have to be sporty or fit to take part. It provides children with an opportunity to not just have fun, but also learn about the importance of helping others and the plight of children in other parts of the world affected by conflict, hunger, and disease.

Working in 13 countries worldwide, GOAL has responded to almost every major, natural and man-made disaster and catastrophe in the past 40 years and now your help is needed. If you, or someone you know would be interested in organising the Leitrim Mile.

If you would be interested in joining a wonderful team of volunteers and spreading Christmas cheer a little further this year please contact Alan Vard, GOAL’s National Campaigns Manager.

Email: avard@goal.ie or phone: 0866084994.

For more information about the GOAL mile please visit:

here.