Santa to switch on the Christmas lights in Drumshanbo this evening

Today, Saturday, December 8, Santa Claus will be making a special trip to Drumshanbo at 6pm to turn on the Christmas lights, so hopefully everybody will come along and meet the man himself.

A big thank you to the 10 local volunteers who gave freely of their time in putting up the Christmas lights as they do each year. Without these volunteers we would not be able to afford and continue to put up the Christmas lights in Drumshanbo.

Free bulb swap

A free bulb swap on the night provided by Drumshanbo Sustainable Energy Community & Leitrim Warmer Homes. Swap your old bulbs for free LED bulbs on the night, (max. limit may apply depending on demand).