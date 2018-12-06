Festive events galore in the wider Mohill area this year!

There is nothing like Christmas to bring families together and there are certainly plenty of festivities to put a smile on your face planned in the wider Mohill area.

Friday, December 7

The Annual Christmas Sale and Bazaar in the Hunt Memorial Hall, Castle Street, Mohill at 9pm. Tickets are currently on sale for a special raffle on the night. Also bric-a-brac stall; Lucky Dip; Christmas Cake weight guessing. Numerous raffles for Christmas.

Saturday, December 8 - Santa arrives!

Santa will visit Mohill for the turning on of the Festive Lights on Saturday, December 8 at 5pm at the entrance to Clarke’s Hotel. Come along and get the holiday season off to a fun start. Don't forget, Santa will still be checking his naughty and nice list so children make sure you are still being good!

St Vincent de Paul Christmas Appeal

The annual St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Appeal takes place at Masses in Mohill, Gorvagh, Eslin, Gortletteragh, Fearglass, Cornageeha, Annaduff, Bornacoola, Cloonturk and Cloone on the weekend of December 8/9. Christmas, with its extra financial burdens, can be a very stressful time for many families and individuals in difficult circumstances. Your support is vital to enable SVP to make Christmas a time to remember for everyone. Please support generously and help people in need in your local area.

Tuesday, December 11

Geraldine from Drumsna Flowers will be in the Canon Donohoe Hall at 8pm, completing a Workshop on Christmas wreaths and Christmas flower arrangements. €5 admission. Please note, all participants need to bring your own greenery and festive decorations. Organised by Mohill Women’s Group, and open to all ladies wishing to engage. Contact Laura on 086 6035977.

Thursday, December 13

A Coffee Morning in Mohill Family Support Centre 10.30am to 12.30pm, has been organised in aid of Domestic Violence Advocacy Support.

Friday, December 14

Starting at 7.30pm there will be a special Carol Service in St Catherine's Church of Ireland in Fenagh. Come along and enjoy the celebrations and the songs!

Sunday, December 16

Santa will be visiting Gorvagh Community Centre on Sunday, December 16 from 3.30-4.30pm. There will be lots of fun and activities for the children and it's a great opportunity to tell him of any last minute gifts!

Monday, December 18

At 6.30pm there will be a Hip Hop Christmas Show in the Canon Donohoe Hall with lots of surprises in store. Admission is free and all are welcome.

At 7.30pm there will be a Christmas Carol Service in St. Patrick's Church, Upper Main St, Mohill, with participation of children from St Manchan’s National School. Come and join in the true spirit of Christmas.

The Christmas Bingo evening at Canon Donohoe Hall is returning again this year. Starting at 8:30pm there will be great prizes on offer.



Thursday, December 20

Come along to St Mary’s Church, Annaduff at 8pm for a fundraising Carol Service. Admission is just €10 and funds raised will go to the Annaduff Drumsna Restoration Fund.