21st Annual Christmas Day outdoor swim at Lough Rinn

The 21st Annual Christmas Day Outdoor Swim by the Lough Rynn Chilli Dippers, will be held at the Lough Rinn Caravan Park at 12 midday on December 25.

Everyone is welcome to come along as a spectator and have a good laugh! Contact 086 8613815 for more details.

Donations will go to the Help Andrew O’Malley Fund, see the Facebook page: Help Andrew O’Malley for more information.

See also: Lots of festive events on offer in Mohill.