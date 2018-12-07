Blessing of Mohill's town crib tonight

Everyone is invited to meet at the Town Crib, located at the O'Carolan Monument in Mohill, tonight, Friday, December 7th, to welcome the start of the Christmas season.

Christmas Carols will be sung and the Crib will be formally blessed by Fr Pat Murphy and Rev Linda Frost as part of the celebrations.

The event is organised by the Mohill Community Welcome and everyone is invited to come along and join in the festivities. The event will start at 8.45pm sharp and is open to all.

See also: Lots of events on offer this December in Mohill.