Trocaire urges people of Leitrim to support families trapped in conflict this Christmas

Trocaire is appealing to the people of Leitrim to support it’s Christmas campaign which this year focuses on families at risk of starvation and violence in war-torn countries across the world.

The plea comes as 14 million people in Yemen are facing starvation and the prospect of the worst famine the world has seen in 100 years. A humanitarian crisis that is completely man-made and the result of conflict, the closure of trade routes and the destruction of the local economy, says Trocaire.

In South Sudan, a brutal five year civil war has seen hundreds of thousands of people killed and more than 4.5 million people forced to flee their homes for survival. Trocaire is working with local organisations in both of these countries, as well as others around the world, to bring aid and medical care to people trapped in the middle of conflict and to help those who have fled war to build a new life.

Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trocaire said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the people of Co Leitrim for their continued support - the impact we can make because of your donations cannot be underestimated. However, there is much more to be done. This Christmas, as we look forward to spending time with our loved ones, we would ask people to also think about the families across the world who are facing fear and war.

“Millions of people in countries such as South Sudan have had to flee for their lives, leaving everything they own behind. Many of these families have been split up as they trek across the country in search of safety. In Yemen, innocent children, women and men are being pushed to the brink of starvation as a result of violence, airstrikes and blockades.”

“Trocaire is working to help bring lifesaving relief but we can’t do it without the generous support of the public. I would appeal to people across the county to help us bring food, water, shelter and safety to those desperately in need this Christmas and beyond.”

Last year, Trocaire reached more than 2.8 million people facing extreme poverty across the developing world – from Syrian refugees fleeing conflict to the drought and famine in east Africa. To support Trócaire’s work, you can donate at www.trocaire.org/christmas or by calling 1850 408 408.