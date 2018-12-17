Light up the NCBI Tree of Light this festive season, by making a donation today

At NCBI, we know that just because someone can’t see, it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have a vision for their future. With your festive gift we will achieve many things, like opening the magic of reading and games for young children, helping an adventurer plan her next trip, and showing a child how to Skype with Grandparents overseas. Together, we can do more!

Chris White, CEO of NCBI, said that ‘’when someone, especially a child, is dealing with the darkness of sight loss, unsure of what their future holds, NCBI is there. We understand the impact of sight loss on people and their loved ones. All funds raised through the Tree of Light support NCBI to provide life changing services for children and young people who are blind and vision impaired. Every day in our centres across the country, we provide practical and emotional support, rehabilitation services and hands-on training to help those who need our services, to live independently and confidently.’’

NCBI’s work in ensuring that people with sight loss have the same rights and opportunities as others is what attracted Robbie to the charity. “I had so many opportunities growing up and I was able to participate in sport and music in my community. But a lot of young people who are blind or vision impaired don’t have the same choices as I had. People with sight loss want to be able to fully participate in life and be independent but they have a lot of hurdles to overcome to do that. I’ve seen first-hand the difference that NCBI makes in helping people to break down those barriers.”

About NCBI

NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) is Ireland’s national charity working with the rising number of people affected by sight loss. Our practical and emotional advice and supports help 8,000 people and their families face their futures with confidence every year.

For nearly 90 years, National Council for the Blind of Ireland, has sought to transform the environment for people with a sight disability through counselling and rehabilitation, the provision of living supports and assistive technology, and the opening of pathways to learning, employment, transport, and social engagement. NCBI works with people from all age groups enabling people to achieve their life goals.

NCBI's national network of over 35 service centres, training facilities, libraries and support groups are supported by over 100 frontline professional staff, offering a comprehensive menu of free and personalised services to users throughout Ireland.