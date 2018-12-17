All set for this year's Keeldra Lake Christmas Day Swim for Pieta House?
Swimmers in action at last year's Christmas Day Swim. Photo: Keeldra Lake Charity Swim Facebook page.
Preparations are well underway for this year's Keeldra Lake Christmas Day Swim in aid of Pieta House.
Anyone who would like to volunteer for the swim can do so by PM through the Keeldra Lake Charity Swim Facebook page - here.
There are sponsorship cards available for this very worthy cause.
