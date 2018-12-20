Annaduff Church Choir Christmas carol services tonight

Annaduff Church Choir Christmas Carol Service will take place tonight, Thursday 20th December in St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff at 7.30pm.

Featuring World Class Harpist Ramona, Fr. Brendan O’Sullivan, Eimear Reynolds, Flautists Rhona Trench and Edel Rowley, Emily Gannon, Caoimhe Mooney and Annaduff National School Children Singers. Admission €10.

There will also be Spot Prizes on the night. All proceeds to Parish Funds. Your support would be greatly appreciated.