Watch | Emotional scenes at Ireland West Airport as loved ones reunited for Christmas

There were emotional scenes aplenty at Ireland West Airport Knock today as passengers returning home for Christmas were greeted by family and friends.

The Mayo Male Voice Choir were on hand to help welcome the passengers home and they created a wonderful, festive mood in the airport.

Today, Friday, is set to be the busiest day for arriving passengers at the airport with over 2,500 passengers set to pass through the airport.

Read Also:

The search is on for Leitrim's All Time Great!