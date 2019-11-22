North Leitrim Women's Centre is holding their Christmas Market on December 1

The North Leitrim Women’s Centre Christmas Market takes place on Sunday, December 1, in the Bee Park Centre, Manorhamilton, from 12 noon - 4pm.

Guaranteed to be a great afternoon … come along and tell all of your friends, Even Scrooge wouldn’t miss it!

A great chance to get all of your Christmas presents, jewellery, knitted items, hand crafts, paintings, pottery, novelty items, chocolates, wine, glassware, Christmas decorations, home baking, candles, and much much more.

Be in with a chance to win €1,000 in our fantastic draw, plus many more wonderful prizes on the day.