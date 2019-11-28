Don’t get caught short sending your Christmas post this year

Don't get caught out when it comes to posting your Christmas presents and cards this year.

Republic of Ireland

The last dates for posting standard post letters and parcels to addresses in the Republic of Ireland is December 20. The same date applies for items sent by Registered Post. The final date for Express Post is December 21, 2019.

Northern Ireland

The last day for posting standard post letters and parcels to Northern Ireland is December 20, 2019. The same deadline applied to anything sent by Registered Post.

For those using the Express Post service, the final date for deliveries to Northern Ireland is December 21, 2019.

Great Britain

The final date for standard post letters and parcels to Great Britain is December 19, 2019.

Europe

Those posting items to Europe will have to keep the following dates in mind. The final day for posting Christmas standard post letters is December 19, 2019. If you are sending parcels and want them there in time for Christmas, you must have then sent by December 13, 2019.

Anything sent by Registered Post must be sent by December 18 and Express Post deliveries to Europe must be mad by December 16, 2019. Anything sent by the International Courier Service must be sent by December 19, 2019.

USA

If you are planning on sending cards or parcels to the USA please ensure you do so by the following dates.

Standard Post Letters must be sent by December 10, 2019. Parcels must be sent by December 6. The same deadline also applies for items sent by Registered Post.

Rest of the World

If you are posting to other parts of the world outside of Europe or the USA please ensure you don't miss the following postal dates.

Standard post letters and parcels must be sent by December 6, 2019 to make it in time for Christmas. Registered Post items must be sent by December 6, 2019.