Lots of festive fun in Mohill this Christmas

There is plenty of festive fun planned for Mohill in the coming weeks.

Here is just a taste of what's on offer.

Friday, December 6

Annual Christmas Sale and Bazaar in the Hunt Memorial Hall, Mohill at 9pm. Tickets are currently on sale for a special raffle on the night. Also bric-a-brac stall; lucky dip; Christmas cake weight guessing. All support greatly appreciated.

Saturday, December 7

The Spirit of Mohill 10th Annual Gala Ball in Lough Rynn Castle. Champagne Reception at 7pm followed by dinner and dancing to the Heebie Jeebies. All funds go to Eivers Lane Childcare Centre. Tickets €55, ph: 071 9632936 or email: eiverslane@gmail.com

The Blessing of the Town Crib will take place at 8.45pm at the O'Carolan monument with members of the choir to help with the singing of Christmas carols. All are welcome.

Tuesday, December 10

Beetle Drive and a Pot Lucky Supper organised by Mohill Women’s Group in Mohill Family Support Centre at 8pm.

Thursday, December 12

Coffee Morning in Mohill Family Support Centre 10.30am to 12.30pm, to support the work of the Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS) and acknowledge the annual 16 days of action.

Friday, December 13

Mohill Credit Union is holding a members’ Christmas event from 1pm to 6pm. Call in for sweets and treats. Spot prizes on the day.

Saturday, December 14

The big man himself, Santa will be arriving in Mohill at 5pm. He is coming to Clarke’s Hotel Ballroom and you can get your photo taken with Santa. This free event is hosted by Mohill Events and Festival Group.

Monday, December 16

Canon Donohoe Hall – Christmas Bingo at 8:30pm.

Tuesday, December 17



Carol Service in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 7pm with the adult church choir and children from St Manachan’s NS. Admission is free.

Friday, December 20

Carol Service in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill at 7.30pm, with participation of children from the Hunt School. All welcome.

CHRISTMAS DAY

22nd Annual Christmas Day Outdoor Swim by the Lough Rynn Chilli Dippers, at the Lough Rynn Caravan Park at midday. Contact 086 8613815 for more information. Donations will go to the purchase of educational supplies for Hunt NS.

Mohill - the place to be this Christmas!