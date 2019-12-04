A Winter Wonderland to enjoy in Carrick-on-Shannon

Christmas in Carrick-on-Shannon begins in earnest this weekend (December 7 and 8) when the Market Yard will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland featuring amusements, carol singing, market huts selling festive treats, and of course Santa Claus himself, who will be meeting children.

As a special surprise Tom Cullen and Nanny Pat of Toy Show fame will officially switch on the town Christmas lights at 5pm on Saturday evening.

The fun begins on Friday, when Murray’s Amusements will set up three attractions which will be in place for the weekend – a carousel, a giant snowman bouncy castle (where kids can bounce inside the snowman’s belly!) and a ‘Hook a Duck’ stall. (Amusements open 4-9pm on Friday, 2-7pm Saturday and 2-6pm Sunday).

Santa Claus arrives on Saturday and will be meeting children in his wooden hut on both Saturday and Sunday from 2-7pm and 2-6pm respectively. Visits will cost €10 per child, which includes a gift from Santa for each child.

A special combined choir – coordinated by Siobhan Talbot and featuring members of St Mary’s Church Choir, The Millennium Choir, The Leitrim Male Choir and The Cortober Youth Choir – will be singing Christmas carols from 5pm on Saturday and helping create what promises to be a magical atmosphere.

The Chamber of Commerce have been busy and this years' lights extend over the bridge and along the river in Cortober and also along the N4 from the Bridge to the Dublin Roundabout.

Special thanks to all the businesses who have contributed so far, the lights really create a wonderful festive atmosphere on the approach in and out of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Next to be illuminated is the spectacular 15-foot North West Hospice Christmas Memorial Tree. This year, North West Hospice are inviting you to celebrate the memory of a loved one by sponsoring a light on the tree in their name. People can donate and sponsor a light on the day in the Market Yard, or online any time at northwesthospice.ie/ memorialtree.

At 6pm, the lights of the Memorial Christmas Tree will be switched on by this year’s Hospice Heroes, Hubert McHugh and Valerie Ward.

There will be a selection of market huts open both Saturday and Sunday (2-7pm and 2-6pm) selling cakes and treats, mulled wine, wreaths, festive floral arrangements and other goodies.

This weekend also coincides with the Dock’s Winter Market, just a short walk up the street and featuring unique offerings from many of our talented local artists and craftspeople. (Saturday 10-5pm, Sunday 12-5pm at The Dock).

The festivities continue the following weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 14- 15 with Christmas Stalls selling all sorts of festive fare in The Market Yard. And on Saturday 14, the Carrick Chamber in conjunction with the North West Simon Community have organised a great fun outing for the family - The Christmas Jumper Treasure Hunt! It begins at 3pm with registration in the Tourism Office and is just €10 for a family of 4. There will be a selection box for each of the kiddies!