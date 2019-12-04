Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce encourages people to shop local this Christmas

On the back of their ‘Christmas in Carrick’ weekend to launch the festive season in town, Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce are reminding local shoppers to think of the local economy and ‘Keep Christmas in Carrick’ this year and beyond.

“Everybody wants a vibrant town with a wide choice of shops and services – let’s work and shop together to keep it that way,” says Brendan Kieran, of the Chamber’s Retail Committee.

Larger-online retail giants pose a significant threat to the future of many of our towns. Around half of Irish consumers now shop online at some point during the year. While online shopping can be a great resource, 75% of online sales go to foreign websites, money which leaves the local economy for good.

“Remember, Amazon and eBay won’t sponsor your local GAA, gymnastics, swim or rugby club the way the local retailers do,” adds Brendan.

In contrast, business group the Irish SME Association have estimated that every €10 spent locally on Irish products, generates around €40 of benefit to the local community.

Buying from locally owned businesses keeps your money circulating closer to where you spend. Local shops themselves use local services - accountants, insurance brokers, and suppliers - as well as employing local people. They also carry a higher percentage of locally produced goods - the importance of quality, traceability and value-for-money of Irish products should also be remembered.

By shopping locally, we support our towns and villages and keep our butchers, jewellers, pharmacies, brewers, distillers, confectioners, post offices, fashion, electronics and hardware stores, and all our local shopkeepers in business.

There is plenty of quality on offer locally too, with many award winning-businesses and products available on our doorstep.

The Oarsman, Café Lounge, Mary McMahon Opticians, Lena’s Tea Room, Spice India and Buffalo Boy are just some of the Carrick based businesses who were recognised this year alone on a regional or national stage for their excellence.

Gifting vouchers and ‘experiences’ are also a stress-free way to give a flexible, useful gift while supporting local businesses. So whether it’s the gift of a meal at a restaurant, a treatment at a hair or beauty salon, membership to a local gym or club, tickets to a show at a local venue or an experience with a local activity provider.

Shopping local, even with just a portion of your Christmas spend, shows you are supporting the home team and means you will gift something unique, special, and more valued this Christmas.